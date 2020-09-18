Advertisement

Wood County Commission to discuss re-entry plan Tuesday

Agenda for September 22 meeting mentions “possible revisions”
(WTAP)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education may be considering changes to its school re-entry system.

In item on the agenda for next Tuesday’s regular board meeting mentions “possible revisions” in the plan.

The plan was implemented during the summer, before West Virginia’s alert map was introduced.

But Superintendent William Hosaflook says, unlike the West Virginia map, there won’t be any major changes.

“I’ve been getting a lot of calls about, ‘are we going to be adding a gold to our Wood County re-entry plan’?," Hosaflook said Friday morning, "The answer is no; they’re two totally different things. We were more than likely going to go away from the stoplight approach, and just say, we’re going to go back normal, we are going back blended-normal five days, the blended two days, or remote zero days. That will be our system.”

A day after the alert level was raised from green to orange, Wood County Friday returned to “green” status.

Superintendent Hosaflook says the daily changes are something several counties are dealing with right now.

