Advertisement

2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place across Mid-Ohio Valley

Walk to End Alzheimer's
Walk to End Alzheimer's(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WTAP) - Many purple shirts were seen across the Mid-Ohio Valley on Saturday, as people participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

While the Alzheimer’s Association wasn’t able to gather in a large group due to current restrictions, participants walked individually to show their support for a world without Alzheimer’s.

“I walk because my father and grandmother died of Alzheimer’s and I use the resources from the Alzheimer’s Association,” said event co-chair Tammie Johnson. “I want people to know about the resources that are available to them and also I work to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s. I have two grandsons and a grandniece and a grandnephew and I want them to know a world without Alzheimer’s.”

As part of the event, promise gardens were set up in both Tomlinson Park in Williamstown and Muskingum Park in Marietta for participants to view.

The promise gardens feature orange, blue, yellow, and purple flowers, with each color representing how someone is connected to the disease.

The blue flowers represent someone living with Alzheimer’s or Dementia. Purple flowers represent someone having lost a loved one to the disease. Yellow flowers represent the caregivers of someone with the disease. Orange flowers represent someone who supports the cause and the Alzheimer’s Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

All of the money raised from the walk will go towards Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Governor DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 7 hours ago
To honor the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags at all public buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: West Virginia reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, surpassing 300 total

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright and Zach Shrivers
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

AAA advises people not to hang masks from mirror

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A note for drivers as mask mandates remain in effect, AAA is advising drivers not to hang their masks on their rearview mirror.

News

WTAP News @ 6 on Fox 9/18 - Marshall vs. Appalachian State

Updated: 23 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 on Fox 9/18 - PHS and Marietta renew rivalry

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 on Fox 9/18 - AAA advises people not to hang masks from mirror

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 on Fox 9/18 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Eli Burr

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 on Fox 9/18 - This Is Home: Betsey Mills Club serving Marietta for nearly 100 years

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 on Fox 9/18 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 23 hours ago

This Is Home

Betsey Mills Club has served Marietta community for nearly 100 years

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
The Betsey Mills Club has served the Marietta community for almost 100 years