2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place across Mid-Ohio Valley

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va (WTAP) - Many purple shirts were seen across the Mid-Ohio Valley on Saturday, as people participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

While the Alzheimer’s Association wasn’t able to gather in a large group due to current restrictions, participants walked individually to show their support for a world without Alzheimer’s.

“I walk because my father and grandmother died of Alzheimer’s and I use the resources from the Alzheimer’s Association,” said event co-chair Tammie Johnson. “I want people to know about the resources that are available to them and also I work to help find a cure for Alzheimer’s. I have two grandsons and a grandniece and a grandnephew and I want them to know a world without Alzheimer’s.”

As part of the event, promise gardens were set up in both Tomlinson Park in Williamstown and Muskingum Park in Marietta for participants to view.

The promise gardens feature orange, blue, yellow, and purple flowers, with each color representing how someone is connected to the disease.

The blue flowers represent someone living with Alzheimer’s or Dementia. Purple flowers represent someone having lost a loved one to the disease. Yellow flowers represent the caregivers of someone with the disease. Orange flowers represent someone who supports the cause and the Alzheimer’s Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

All of the money raised from the walk will go towards Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

