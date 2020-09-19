AAA advises people not to hang masks from mirror

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A note for drivers as mask mandates remain in effect, AAA is advising drivers not to hang their masks on their rearview mirror.

This is to better make sure that those behind the wheel of a car do not have their view of the road obstructed, and ensure the protection of other drivers and pedestrians.

You’re putting yourself and others, especially people like pedestrians in harms way. Anytime you’re the wheel of a vehicle you should have a completely unobstructed view looking out of your front windshield.

AAA suggests that people place their masks in their glove box, middle console or passenger seat.

