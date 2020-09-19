Advertisement

Football Frenzy- Week 4 recap

(WTOK)
By Jim Wharton, Ryan Wilson and Jesse Wharff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WTAP) - Week 4 of Friday night Football Frenzy featured a renewal of the valley’s oldest rivalry: Parkersburg vs. Marietta.

The Parkersburg Big Reds won the 116th installment of this rivalry series that dates back to 1900.

PHS prevails over the Tigers 34-20. Quarterback Bryson Singer rushed for 205 yards and Xadrian Snodgrass added 117 yards on the ground and another touchdown as the Big Redss improve to 2-1 on the season.

In another great local rivalry match up, Fort Frye hosted Williamstown in a battle of 2 of the area’s unbeaten teams.

Fort Frye showed why it is ranked third in the state in the Ohio Division VI ratings. The Cadets overwhelmed the Yellowjackets 49-7. Fort Frye piled up 266 rushing yards and had 4 touchdowns on the ground and 3 through the air. The Cadets improve to 4-0, while the Yellowjackets drop to 2-1

Parkersburg South falls on the road at Princeton. The Tigers had the better of the Patriots 34-14. South falls to 1-2

Warren goes on the road and blitzes Meigs. Kurt Taylor, and Evan Gandee scored 2 touchdowns apiece and Evan Gandee’s 109 receiving yards put him over the 2 thousand yard mark for his career.

Waterford lost a close game at home, The Eastern Eagles prevail over the Wildcats 10-8

The Frontier Cougars stormed to a 44-18 win over Cameron. Noah Barnhart rushed for 108 yards and 4 touchdowns. Slade Amos chipped in with a pair of touchdowns as well.

The St. Marys Blue Devils run of perfection is now at 3-0. The Blue Devils held off the Ritchie County Rebels 34-26

The Belpre Golden Eagles get a win on the road at South Gallia 26-14

The Wirt County Tigers home opener was a winning one. The Tigers trounce Webster 76-6.

Doddridge County powered past Class AAA Lincoln high school 31-0

For all the scores, click on the scoreboard link on the sports section

