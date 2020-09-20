Habitat for Humanity dedicates home to the Watsons

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Habitat for Humanity has dedicated their 107th home in their history.

They are providing a three-bedroom house to a single mother and her teenage son in the South Parkersburg area.

The dedication of the home is a smaller one than usual as it was only a select few who could attend because of social distancing restrictions.

However, they were glad enough to give this home to this family after all of the delays that have happened because of the pandemic.

It’s an important time that we talk about who Habitat is, and what we do not only here but around the world. And it’s just a really important time for all of us to stop and take a few minutes and just commemorate and celebrate.

Habitat for Humanity wanted to thank the city of Parkersburg, DuPont, Mon Energy, and A&S Cement for the volunteering and sponsoring they did in building this home.

