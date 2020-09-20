Volunteers work together to clean up Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Volunteers came together to clean up the Parkersburg area.

The United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley is partnering with Downtown PKB to help clean up downtown.

The clean up effort went from 9 a.m. to noon today as 36 people came to pickup debris and maintain the sidewalks and attractions.

Today is a community cleanup where we have volunteers from all ages, all aspects of economic. They came out to help for three hours. To pickup where the ambassadors are unfortunately are not able to be here.

The cleaning was mainly focused on Market Street, Avery Street, Julianna Street, and Point Park.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.