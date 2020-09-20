Advertisement

Volunteers work together to clean up Parkersburg

Parkersburg Clean Up
Parkersburg Clean Up(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Volunteers came together to clean up the Parkersburg area.

The United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley is partnering with Downtown PKB to help clean up downtown.

The clean up effort went from 9 a.m. to noon today as 36 people came to pickup debris and maintain the sidewalks and attractions.

Today is a community cleanup where we have volunteers from all ages, all aspects of economic. They came out to help for three hours. To pickup where the ambassadors are unfortunately are not able to be here.

Sara Hess, Community Impact Director, United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley

The cleaning was mainly focused on Market Street, Avery Street, Julianna Street, and Point Park.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

School alert system map forces changes to area football games

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
School alert system map brings changes to the Football Friday Night schedule for Williamstown, Ripley, and Ravenswood.

News

Habitat for Humanity dedicates home to the Watsons

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Habitat for Humanity has dedicated their 107th home in their history.

News

Second annual “We Have Your Six” Bike Ride

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Groups of bikers come together to raise funds for homeless veterans and to pay their respects to fallen soldiers at City Park.

News

2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place across Mid-Ohio Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
While the Alzheimer’s Association wasn’t able to gather in a large group due to current restrictions, participants walked individually to show their support for a world without Alzheimer’s.

Latest News

News

Governor DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 10 hours ago
To honor the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags at all public buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: West Virginia reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, surpassing 300 total

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright and Zach Shrivers
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

AAA advises people not to hang masks from mirror

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A note for drivers as mask mandates remain in effect, AAA is advising drivers not to hang their masks on their rearview mirror.

News

WTAP News @ 6 on Fox 9/18 - Marshall vs. Appalachian State

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT

News

WTAP News @ 6 on Fox 9/18 - PHS and Marietta renew rivalry

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT

News

WTAP News @ 6 on Fox 9/18 - AAA advises people not to hang masks from mirror

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT