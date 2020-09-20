Advertisement

School alert system map forces changes to area football games

Yellowjackets football
Yellowjackets football(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia has updated its school alert system map causing changes to area football games this coming Friday.

Though all Wood County schools can continue to compete under a green status, Williamstown High School’s opponent for Friday is no longer eligible to play. The Yellowjackets were set to host Buffalo, but Putnam County is in the highest category for coronavirus cases on the state’s alert system map. The Bison aren’t even able to condition under their red status.

In Jackson County, Ripley High School finds itself in a similar situation. As a yellow county, Jackson is only under slightly stricter guidelines than Wood County and students are allowed to continue to compete. However, the Vikings won’t be taking the field against Oak Hill this week, as the Red Devils are also in a red county and are unable to compete.

Just down the road from Ripley, Ravenswood’s own Red Devils were previously slated to play Sherman, but Boone County is under an orange status. Students in orange counties can participate in conditioning but they cannot compete, leaving Ravenswood without an opponent in week 4.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Habitat for Humanity dedicates home to the Watsons

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Habitat for Humanity has dedicated their 107th home in their history.

News

Second annual “We Have Your Six” Bike Ride

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Groups of bikers come together to raise funds for homeless veterans and to pay their respects to fallen soldiers at City Park.

News

Volunteers work together to clean up Parkersburg

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Volunteers came together to clean up the Parkersburg area.

News

2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place across Mid-Ohio Valley

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
While the Alzheimer’s Association wasn’t able to gather in a large group due to current restrictions, participants walked individually to show their support for a world without Alzheimer’s.

Latest News

News

Governor DeWine orders flags flown at half-staff in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 10 hours ago
To honor the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Governor Mike DeWine has ordered flags at all public buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: West Virginia reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, surpassing 300 total

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright and Zach Shrivers
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

AAA advises people not to hang masks from mirror

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:11 PM EDT
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A note for drivers as mask mandates remain in effect, AAA is advising drivers not to hang their masks on their rearview mirror.

News

WTAP News @ 6 on Fox 9/18 - Marshall vs. Appalachian State

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:03 PM EDT

News

WTAP News @ 6 on Fox 9/18 - PHS and Marietta renew rivalry

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT

News

WTAP News @ 6 on Fox 9/18 - AAA advises people not to hang masks from mirror

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT