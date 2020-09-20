School alert system map forces changes to area football games

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - West Virginia has updated its school alert system map causing changes to area football games this coming Friday.

Though all Wood County schools can continue to compete under a green status, Williamstown High School’s opponent for Friday is no longer eligible to play. The Yellowjackets were set to host Buffalo, but Putnam County is in the highest category for coronavirus cases on the state’s alert system map. The Bison aren’t even able to condition under their red status.

In Jackson County, Ripley High School finds itself in a similar situation. As a yellow county, Jackson is only under slightly stricter guidelines than Wood County and students are allowed to continue to compete. However, the Vikings won’t be taking the field against Oak Hill this week, as the Red Devils are also in a red county and are unable to compete.

Just down the road from Ripley, Ravenswood’s own Red Devils were previously slated to play Sherman, but Boone County is under an orange status. Students in orange counties can participate in conditioning but they cannot compete, leaving Ravenswood without an opponent in week 4.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.