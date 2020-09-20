Advertisement

Second annual “We Have Your Six” Bike Ride

Second annual "We Have Your Six" bike ride(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Groups of bikers come together to raise funds for homeless veterans and to pay their respects to fallen soldiers at City Park.

The organizations, We Have Your Six and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association came together for the second annual bike ride.

They began the ride at the S&P Harley Davidson store in Williamstown and rode all the way to City Park in Parkersburg.

Once there, they held a vigil honoring the Gold Star Memorial and the Nicholas Null Memorial.

We’re going to pay our tribute to the Gold Star Memorial. Originally when the ride was scheduled for August 1, we invited the Gold Star Mothers out, and wanted to pay a tribute to them. We were unlucky with COVID to get that to happen. But we will present a wreath to the memorial in honor of the Gold Star Mothers, and then also with the Nick Null Memorial. For all of the Seal Team Six members who were lost on the helicopter crash and in honor of Nick Null, we want to present a wreath to that also.

Ronald Eagle, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Public Affairs

As of today, these bikers have raised roughly $8,000 in donations for homeless veterans. If you are interested in donating, you can do so by going to the We Have Your Six website or their Facebook group.

