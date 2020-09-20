Advertisement

Trump boat parade at Point Park

Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - As the presidential election draws nearer, Trump and Biden voters are finding ways to show their support today. Trump supporters boated around Point Park.

Around noon, Trump supporters piloted their watercraft in a parade on the Ohio River near Point Park. Dozens of those boats could be seen ferrying handfuls of people each.

People in vessels alike sported “Trump 2020” and “Keep America Great” attire. The boats carrying flags and people wearing hats, shirts and other emblems.

Those in attendance were happy with the turnout.

Oh I feel elated. This is great. I was expecting but it’s beyond that. Look at the boats. It’s just great.

Jim Wright, Trump Supporter

Boaters say they want everyone to know National Voter Registration Day is this Tuesday.

