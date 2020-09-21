10th COVID-19 associated death in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The 10th coronavirus-related death has been reported in Meigs County.

According to the Meigs County Health Department, the individual was in the 90-99 age range.

There has been one new recovery of the coronavirus as of Monday, September 21. This brings the total recovered cases to 144.

Health department officials say there are 20 active cases and 147 confirmed cases.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.