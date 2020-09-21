8-year-old girl dies after brush hog incident

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) -An 8-year-old girl is dead after an incident involving a piece of farm equipment on Progress Ridge Road Sunday afternoon.

Deputies with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office say one of the girl’s relatives was operating the brush hog and didn’t see her when she got too close and struck her with it. Officers say a helicopter was called to fly the girl to a hospital, but the flight was canceled when first responders arrived on scene and declared her dead. The original call came in just before 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say the girl’s body will be sent for an autopsy, but charges related to the incident are unlikely.

This story is still developing.

