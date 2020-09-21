Boys & Girls Club of Pleasants County to hold Halloween celebration

ST. MARY’S , W.Va. (WTAP) - The Boys & Girls Club of Pleasants County has announced it will be holding its Third Annual Halloween Block Party, but with some changes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade and the trunk-or-treat event that are typically held as part of the celebration have been canceled due to health and safety concerns. However, trick-or-treat is still scheduled for 5:30 P.M. on October 31, and the Boys & Girls Club celebration will take place afterward, according to Morgan Najar, executive director.

The celebration begins at 7:30 P.M. It will include a haunted house and a haunted trail that is part of a partnership with the Pleasants County Department of Parks and Recreation. There will also be a house decorating contest with awards being given to houses selected in the categories of “scariest,” “most whimsical,” “most extravagant,” “judge’s choice”, and “best autumn theme.”

There will also be a virtual costume contest, with winners being selected in several categories including, “scariest,” “best duo,” “best group,” “most creative,” and “cutest.” Submissions for the costume contest can be sent via the organization’s Facebook page or by email marissamercer24@gmail.com from October 31 through November 5.

Masks will be required, and will be provided for those who don’t have them. Social distancing will be enforced, and participants will not stand in line for the haunted house as they typically would. Hand sanitizer will be available, and the number of participants allowed in the haunted house at once will be limited.

Additional events will take place through Parks and Recreation at the Pleasants County Park, as well.

“We’ve been trying to figure everything out...and everything is week by week right now. But we still plan on having all of this happening, with social distancing, mask wearing, and hand sanitizing,” said Najar.

