Harrisville man allegedly hit man in the head, victim is on life support

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Timothy Mullinex of Harrisville was arrested for allegedly striking a victim in the head, leaving the victim unconscious on Sept. 18.

The victim suffered severe blood loss and has had multiple brain surgeries as a result. The victim is still on life support as of Sept. 18, according to officials.

Officials say Mullinex intended to disable the victim by hitting him in the head.

Mullinex is charged with malicious wounding and assault during commission of a felony. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

