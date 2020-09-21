Advertisement

Justice: “The more we test, the more we learn”

Hopes for as many as 10,000 COVID-19 tests a day
(AP images)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice continues to sound the call for more COVID-19 testing of West Virginia residents.

The governor first said last week more testing is needed. He continued to make that case Monday: that testing will actually bring down the COVID-19 numbers in the state.

That, he says, is because the more testing that’s done, the more health officials learn about the spread about the coronavirus as well as who is spreading it.

“The more we test, the more we learn. The more we test, the more likely your county is going to come out of the red or the orange, and the more likely absolutely somebody is not going to die. It’s as simple as that.”

Currently, the state does 4,000 tests a day. Justice hopes up to 10,000 tests can be conducted.

The Department of Health and Human Resources says more testing is needed of men, young people and minorities.

The DHHR says women make up the largest number of people being tested.

