Obituary: Charles R. “Chuck” Givens

Charles Randolph “Chuck” Givens, 76 of Walker, passed away September 18, 2020 at his residence. He was born September 8, 1944 in Cleveland, OH a son of the late Charley and Esta (Richards) Givens.

Chuck retired from Johns Manville in Vienna and later worked for Pechiney Rolled Products in Ravenswood. He previously worked for White Motor Company in Cleveland. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and raising cattle on the farm.

Surviving is his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia (Richards) Givens, two children: Michael Givens (Shelby) of Parkersburg and Deborah Gerber (Scott) of Marietta, brother Roger Givens of Big Bend and three sisters: Margaret Fleming of Big Bend, Donna Sams (Earl) of Parkersburg and Joan Porter (Brown) of Bluff City TN.

He also leaves behind six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren whom he dearly loved along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Givens.

Funeral services will be Tuesday 2PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Dean Ash officiating. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown. Visitation will be Tuesday 12-2.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.