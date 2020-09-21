Obituary: Denzil Bernard Richards

Denzil Bernard Richards, 76, of Big Bend WV went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Parkersburg WV.

He was born February 16, 1944, in Belpre OH to the late Bernard L. and Glenna M. Hopkins Richards. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew Gary Wayne Yoak, his sister Bernetta M. Richards Yoak, and his grandson Reece Michael Richards.

He worked a variety of jobs in his lifetime and was well known as a man you could easily strike up a trade with. He was an amateur C.B. radio hobbyist for many years and was known to local and regional hobbyists as “Ranger” or “Unit 46, WV”. He was also an avid motorcycle enthusiast for most of his life. He enjoyed fishing and playing checkers.

On August 17, 1965, he was united in marriage to Margie (Starcher) Richards Nester of Mt Zion WV (who preceded him in death) and had two daughters, Lisa R. (Jerry K.) Bower of Parkersburg WV and Vicky L. (Larry J.) Stull of Mt Zion WV.

On October 23, 1981, he entered a long-term domestic partnership with Elizabeth J. Stotts of Spencer WV and had two sons, Randall K. (Sierra-Rose McCormick) Richards and Robert M. (Ashley D. Reed) Richards, both of Grantsville WV.

He is survived by his four children and their spouses, eleven grandchildren: Pat Bower, Vince Bower, Jana Howell, Leah Wagoner, Josh Stull, Larry Stull Jr, Noah Richards, Brody Richards, Aubry Richards, and twins Zayla and Zowie Richards. He passed just short of meeting his newest grandchild, due January 2021. He is also survived by his twelve great-grandchildren, his niece Connie Frame of Sand Fork, his brother-in-law Pete Starcher of Big Bend WV, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV on Monday, September 21, 2020, officiated by Pastor Kevin Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow service at Hunt Cemetery, Big Bend, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com