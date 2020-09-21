Obituary: Gloria M. Gawthrop

Gloria M. Gawthrop, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, departed this life on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, OH, following a sudden illness.

Gloria was born March 21, 1937 in Franklin County, OH, a daughter to the late John Stine and Grace (Querre) Solt. She spent her life as a loving and caring homemaker for her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Barbara Gain (Larry) of Clarksburg, WV, Juanita Stout (Kevin) of Glendale, WV, and Nancy Greathouse of Parkersburg, WV; her grandchildren, Sherry, Charles, Jessica, Kristin, and Gina, along with 16 great grandchildren, and 5 great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Gawthrop; sisters, Grace and Betty, and 2 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11am, Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV with Rev. Tom Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Ellenboro Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5pm-7pm on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, and from 10am until time of service on Thursday, at the funeral home. In accordance with the health concerns of the community, all people must wear protective face coverings while inside the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.