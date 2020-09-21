Obituary: Jan Louise (Wilcox) Harri

Jan Louise (Wilcox) Harris, 58, of Parkersburg, WV, gained a new front porch view from heaven as an angel after a courageous four year battle with ovarian cancer.

She was born March 23, 1962, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Harold and Patsy Patterson Wilcox.

Jan was a 1980 graduate of Parkersburg South High School and worked for Kroger’s for 34 years as a customer service manager. She enjoyed gardening, loved her family and her dogs, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Harris; two sons, Nathan White (Marlea) of Wright Patterson AFB in Dayton, OH and Jansen White (Stephanie) of Ravenswood, WV; two bonus daughters, Brittany Harris of Parkersburg and Shelley Harris of Beckley, WV; two sisters, Sherry Ruscitto (Michael) of Vienna and Kim Parker (Randy) of Lubeck; Jan’s greatest gifts were her grandchildren, Addison, Mason and Reese Louise White; Lincoln White; Brayden and Madyson Tingler. Special nieces, Kasandra Pritchett (Eric) and Liz Allowatt (Tony); great-nieces and nephews, Michael, Raleigh, Emmalee and Evan Pritchett; Aiden Allowatt; David Parker and Brandy Mullins; and her two dogs, Rascal and Rusty.

In addition to her parents, Jan was preceded in death by her sister, Pam Tumlin.

Her family would like to thank, Dr. Cawley, Dr. Maijub, Amedisys Hospice, and all the doctors and nurses during this journey for their continuous comfort and care.

At her request, no funeral services will be held but her memory will be cherished forever and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Strecker Cancer Center in her memory. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the family.

