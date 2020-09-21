Obituary: Joseph W. Cox (Jaro Joe)

Joseph W. Cox (Jaro Joe), 53, of Pennsboro, WV, finished his journey on this Earth peacefully and went home to be with our Father on September 7, 2020. He was born September 1, 1967 in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Joseph R. Cox and Betty A. Bailey Cox Nugent.

He drove big truck for several years and worked for Asplundh Tree Service for several years. He loved watching NASCAR racing and the WVU Mountaineers. He absolutely loved rockin out to his loud music and just having a good time. He also loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Angela Jo Lusk of Ohio and Joseph W. Cox II (Sunshine) of Parkersburg, WV; grandchildren, Jaidon Lusk and Jocelyn Lusk, Nicholas Wilson, and Lee Lewis; sisters, Pamela Shepard (Jack) of AZ and Beth Ann Hardy (Howard) of VA.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas W. Cox and sister, Christina Cox.

There will be a celebration of life service for Joe on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery at 4pm. McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.