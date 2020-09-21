Obituary: Karen Ann Shepherd

Karen Ann Shepherd, Age 79, of West Union, WV, departed this life on Friday, September 18, 2020 at her residence. She was born on Sunday, August 3, 1941 in Wolf Summitt, WV the daughter of the late Carsie o. and Lois Sinnett Smith.

Karen was a 1959 graduate of Doddridge County High school, she had worked for 29 years for the West Union Bank in both West Union and Pennsboro, starting as a teller and ending her career as branch manager. She was a member of the West Union Baptist Church and attended both the South Fork Baptist and Victory Baptist Church. She was a member of AARP and the CEO’s and enjoyed reading.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Tina Lea Jones (Scott), Taylor Drain Rd., West Union; grandchildren, Brenna Lynn McDonald, Martinsburg, WV and Brenden Scott Osborne, Taylor Drain Rd., West Union; great-grandchildren, Abby Eakle and Elias Osborne.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband whom she married February, 27, 1959, Lewis Alfred Shepherd; brother, Argil L. Smith; sisters, Betty Seal and Arlena Cummings.

In accordance with Karen’s wishes she will be cremated and a memorial service to be held at a later date. McCullough-Rogers Funeral Home, Pennsboro, WV is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.