Obituary: Lewis “Bill” Farnsworth

Lewis “Bill” Farnsworth, 92, of Parkersburg, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his residence.

He was born December 6, 1927, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Louis Marion and Lokalona Birchfield Farnsworth.

Bill grew up in Parkersburg and attended Wood County Schools. He joined the U.S. Navy during WWII and worked as an electrician with several business. Bill was a founding member of Lubeck Church of Christ.

He is survived by his four children, Mary Lemley (Bill) of Parkersburg, Bill Farnsworth (Karen) of Huntington, WV, Timothy Farnsworth (Sarah) of Lake City, FL and Nancy Jo Proffitt (Tim) of Parkersburg; his companion, Irlene Barnhouse of Parkersburg and her children, Lee and Tammy; sister in-law, Shirley Farnsworth of Akron, OH; seventeen grandchildren, Melissa, Kelly, Christina, Megan, Kindra, Jacob, Timothy, James, Charity, Joshua, Katie, Lauren, Lindsay, Kelsay, Andrea, Cameron and Chloe; twenty-two great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Donahue Farnsworth of 50 years; and a brother, Gene Farnsworth.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Evangelist Steve Fuchs officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Wednesday.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing is required and masks are mandatory.

