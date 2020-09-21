Obituary: Patricia Lynn Stukins

Patricia Lynn Stukins 79, went to be with the Lord on September 14, 2020 unexpectedly in the privacy of her home. Pat was born September 23, 1940 in Marietta, Ohio to James L. Sr. and Garnet Stukins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother James L. Stukins Jr., sister Millicent N. Stollar, Brother-In-Law Orville Stollar and close friend Steve Knotts.

Pat cared deeply about her community and was the first to step up and help those in need. She was very active in her political views and obtained her BS degree from Ohio University. She later moved on to work and volunteer her time for a long list of businesses and community organizations in Parkersburg and other areas of West Virginia.

Pat (“Patty” to her family) is survived and will be missed by her niece Therese Stukins King (Mike), great-nieces and nephews Shawn M. Wilson, Irvin Skip (Kirby) Hobba, Kevin (April) Hobba and Casey (Asa) Garand. She is also survived by her lifelong friend Sharon White Flesher, and close friends Tonya Benson and Betty Stollar.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Marietta. Masks will be required and social distancing observed.

