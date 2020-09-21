Obituary: Roy A. Spellman, Sr.

Roy A. Spellman, Sr., 71, of Parkersburg, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his residence.

He was born February 2, 1949, in Ripley, WV, a son of the late William and Mary Evelyn Smith Spellman.

Roy was an Army Veteran and had worked for PMC with the Minnite family as a devoted electrician for 39 years. He loved going on family vacations, spending time with his grandchildren, and watching them play sports.

He is survived by three children, Roy Allen Spellman, Jr. (Sami) of Parkersburg, Cathy Eichhorn (Josh) of Waterford, OH, and Teresa Elliott (Timothy) of Parkersburg; grandchildren, Lauren Elliott, Lucy Elliott, Kaleb Wright, Dominick Wright, Mikayla Eichhorn, Brighton Eichhorn, and Ava Spellman; sisters-in-law, Cathy Richards, Melissa Joy (Billy); brother-in-law, Duane Richards; nieces, Sharyn, Viola, Elizabeth and Allison; nephews, Brandon, Matthew, Bernie, Robert, Tony and Billy; cousin and close friend, Angie Negie and her children, Jessi, Danny and Jordan; neighbors Chuck and Sandy Jonas; and special friend Stan Durrett.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Richards Spellman; and siblings, Betty, Opal, Mary, Audrey, Margaret and William.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial will follow in Hunt Cemetery, Grantsville, WV. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing is required and masks are mandatory. Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

