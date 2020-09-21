Advertisement

Obituary: Ruby E. Knowlton

Ruby E. Knowlton, 103, of Marietta, OH passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Harmar Place. She was born on September 2, 1917 in New Matamoras, OH to the late Benjamin C. and Lola E. Hall Cline.

Ruby and her husband owned and operated Knowlton’s Market in New Matamoras for 30 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #261 in New Matamoras, the Rebekahs and the New Matamoras Senior Center.

She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Greenwood; two grandchildren, Jane Ann Heiney (David) and James “Chris” Greenwood (Undine); five great grandchildren, Nathan Heiney (Tayler), Caroline Clary (Bryce), Alexander James, Owen Christopher and Eva Greenwood; two great great grandchildren, Haven and Grayson and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Knowlton; an infant son, Frederick James Knowlton; a son-in-law, James W. Greenwood and six siblings, Alma, Wilma, Verda, Wade, James and Mary.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 with visitation from 1 PM until the time of service. Reverend Dennis Williams will be officiating. Entombment to follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

