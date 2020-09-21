Obituary: Sarah Nell Snyder

Sarah Nell Snyder, 77, of Parkersburg, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her residence.

She was born December 7, 1942, in Cairo, WV, a daughter of the late Floyd Smith and Martha Dingler.

Sarah was a 1961 graduate of Cairo High School and had previously worked at Cedar Grove Health Care and the Wood County Senior Citizens. She enjoyed going to the Dutch Ridge Auctions, many bluegrass shows, fairs and festivals and especially Volcano Days.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Snyder; daughter, Jeannie Paprocki; sister, Sharon Quimby; half-sister, Judy Patricia “Patty” Lancaster, half-brother, Kenneth Webb; grandchildren, Clayton Reed, Cassandra, Courtney Paprocki and Emma and Tim Snyder; many cousins, aunts and uncles.

In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her step-father, Roy Dingler.

Thanks to Amedisys Hospice, aids and nurses, South Parkersburg United Plaza and a special thanks to her best friend, Ancil Dawson for their love and support given to Sarah.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Rick Haught officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services on Friday.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

