Obituary: Warren Settle Frank

Warren Settle Frank passed away peacefully Aug. 23, at the age of 99 in Wilmington, Oh.

Born January 20, 1921 and raised in Luray, Virginia, Warren graduated from the Virginia Military Institute, was commissioned a 2Lt. in the US Army, served during WWII and honorably discharged.

He was married to Pauline Calendine for 66 years and they resided in Parkersburg. They were active with the First Lutheran Church.

Warren was the District Three Engineer until his retirement from the West Virginia Department of Highway. Following his retirement, he served as the City Engineer for Parkersburg. He was board member at Salvation Army and volunteered at the Cooper Log Cabin at the City Park. Warren was honored as a member of the Sovereign Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem and was active with the state and national Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Warren is preceded by his beloved wife, his parents, Warren E. and Carol Frank, sister Leta M. Frank and grandson Capt. Warren A. Frank, USMC. He leaves behind three sons, Warren R. Frank (wife Sonya), Thomas C. Frank (wife Katherine), Joseph A. Frank (wife Melanie), five adult grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Warren’s final resting place will be with his wife in Luray, Virginia. Those wishing to honor Warren are requested to consider donations to either the First Lutheran Church of Parkersburg, West Virginia, or the Parkersburg Branch of the Salvation Army.

Remembrances for the family can be left on the Website: https://www.craver-riggs.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.

