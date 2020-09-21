Advertisement

Out of the Darkness Walk scheduled for this Saturday

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The annual “Out of the Darkness Walk” that raises awareness for suicide prevention, will be held this Saturday at Parkersburg City Park from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The walk is for individuals who have been affected by suicide, whether it be a loved one or something they’ve personally battled before.

Event organizers say that now is an important time to show support with the pandemic impacting so many individuals' mental health.

Mental health and depression are on the rise with the pandemic and we were hoping to bring support and solace to those that need us the most. Whether they’re suffering mentally themselves or if they’ve suffered a loss to suicide. And this walk is something that they look forward to to bond with others who experienced the same loss.

Dr. Heather McCarter, Out of the Darkness Walk Co-Chairperson

Those who attend the event will be given different colored beads to reflect their decision to walk for suicide prevention.

For more information on the event and how to register, you can go to the website by clicking here.

