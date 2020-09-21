Parkersburg High School has a new opponent for Friday night

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Parkersburg High School’s football game against Cabell Midland for this Friday has been canceled because a player for the Knights has tested positive for COVID-19. However, the Big Reds will still take the field at home. Coach Mike Byus says PHS is now set to host Huntington. Kick off is at 7:30 p.m.

WTAP will have highlights from the game on Football Frenzy.

Williamstown was set to play Buffalo this week, but will play no one after Putnam County turned red on West Virginia’s school alert system map. All Putnam County schools are ineligible for competition under the red status.

Yellowjackets coach Chris Beck tells us his team hasn’t been able to find anyone to else to play, so WHS will be off this week.

