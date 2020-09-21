Parkersburg man sentenced to 7 years in prison

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man who authorities said has a long history of prior felony convictions was sentenced to seven years in federal prison Monday on drug and gun charges.

A judge in U.S. District Court in Charleston sentenced James Daniel Canty, 60, on charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug- trafficking crime. Canty will also have to serve four years of supervised release after his release from prison, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart’s office said.

"At the age of 60, Canty will be going to federal prison for seven years,” Stuart said. “He has led a life a crime, receiving the first of his eight felony convictions at age 19. I commend the Parkersburg Police Department and ATF for getting this repeat offender, his meth and gun off the streets.”

According to a news release, Canty had about 55 grams of meth and a .loaded 25 caliber semi-automatic pistol in his possession when he was pulled over by Parkersburg Police on Nov. 30, 2019, on Plum Street near Jefferson Elementary School. Offers also found two ounces of meth hidden inside his vehicle. In addition, the serial number on the gun had been “obliterated,” and officers also recovered a box of .25 caliber ammunition.

The news release said Canty, whose first felony conviction came in 1979 at age 19, admitted that he intended to distribute the meth and that he had the gun to protect himself.

This case against Canty was part of Project Guardian, the U.S. Justice Department’s initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. For more information about Project Guardian, go to: https://www.justice.gov/projectguardian.

