Pleasants County schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) -

A Pleasants County schools staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release on the Pleasants County Schools website, and superintendent Michael Wells.

Wells says that the staff member is a teacher at Pleasants County Middle School.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has contacted individuals that may have been in contact with this teacher, and those individuals are being asked to quarantine for 14 days.

Pleasants County Middle School will still be open on their revised schedule, and the school will continue to practice social distancing and other safety practices.

Anyone with questions or concerns may direct them to the Pleasants County Board of Education at (304) 684-2215.

