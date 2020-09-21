Advertisement

Pleasants County schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A Pleasants Co. Middle School teacher tests positive for COVID-19.
A Pleasants Co. Middle School teacher tests positive for COVID-19.(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va (WTAP) -

A Pleasants County schools staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release on the Pleasants County Schools website, and superintendent Michael Wells.

Wells says that the staff member is a teacher at Pleasants County Middle School.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has contacted individuals that may have been in contact with this teacher, and those individuals are being asked to quarantine for 14 days.

Pleasants County Middle School will still be open on their revised schedule, and the school will continue to practice social distancing and other safety practices.

Anyone with questions or concerns may direct them to the Pleasants County Board of Education at (304) 684-2215.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for September 21st

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

What's Trending, 9/21/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
Brittany and Thomas find a potential new profession, a parrot interrupts a soccer match, and over 250 "pay it forward" at a Dairy Queen.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - 8-year-old girl dies after brush hog incident

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - High school football COVID-19 updates

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Ohio teen creates cookbook for cancer research

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - 92-year-old Clarksburg woman publishes her first poetry book

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - WVDNR officials: at least 15 elk calves born in 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - WVDNR officials: Bobwhite quail chicks born in Tomblin WMA

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Minnesota man becomes the "Settle for Biden Van Guy"

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Trump boat parade at Point Park

Updated: 2 hours ago