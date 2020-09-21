Advertisement

Police officers get 2 new bikes for sisters sharing 1

‘It’s the only bike we have’
The officers of the Detroit Police Department’s second precinct arranged to get each girl a new bicycle.
The officers of the Detroit Police Department’s second precinct arranged to get each girl a new bicycle.(Source: Detroit Police Department)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (Gray News) – Two sisters used to have to share a single bike. Now, each has her own new set of wheels to pedal around their neighborhood.

The officers of the Detroit Police Department’s second precinct arranged to get them the bicycles after originally buying them ice cream.

“How come you guys only have one bike?” one of the officers said in a DPD Facebook post.

One of the girls said they take turns and share the bike.

“It’s the only bike we have,” she said, according to the department’s post.

Posted by Detroit Police Department on Monday, September 21, 2020

The post shows the girls on their new bikes with big smiles on their faces.

Another picture shows the officers with the girls' family, standing behind their shiny wheels.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Wall Street falls, S&P 500 down 1.2% as global markets swoon

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street Monday, joining a global tumble for markets as the S&P 500 sinks more than 2%.

News

Students participate in Pop Up Farmer’s Market

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Students at Madison Elementary School bought fresh produce from a farmer's market.

Crime

Parkersburg man sentenced to 7 years in prison

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
James Canty, 60, has long criminal past, federal authorities say

National

Archaeologists unearth 27 coffins at Egypt’s Saqqara pyramid

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The sarcophagi have remained unopened since they were buried more than 2,500 years ago near the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Out of the Darkness Walk scheduled for this Saturday

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Todd Baucher honored with Spirit of Wood County Award

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Students shop at pop-up farmers market

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Some locations to change for early voting, election day

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Diocese responds to former principal's allegations

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Governor: More West Virginians need to be tested

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 32 minutes ago