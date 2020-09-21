Advertisement

Raging Colorado wildfire forces evacuations

By KMGH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KMGH/CNN) - The Cameron Peak fire has been burning since Aug. 13. Stiff southwest winds sent that fire racing to the northeast.

“The fire did make about a 1,500 acre run,” incident commander Dave Gesser said.

“I looked out my kitchen window and I saw the smoke,” said Jerome Dymora, who had been staying in a cabin near Red Feather Lakes Village. He heard the fire station warning.

“We did put Red Feather and Crystal Lakes on mandatory evacuations, as well as voluntary evacuations for Glacier View,” said Cory Carlson, a planning operations trainee.

Dymora says this is the second time he’s had to evacuate.

“I was nervous. I was shaking. What made it different this time: the proximity to the fire and the rate that I saw it grow.”

He packed his essentials and bugged out. “Ice chest, here’s my bugout case, laptop,” he said.

Outbound traffic began steaming out of the area along Red Feather Lakes Road, while inbound traffic went through a checkpoint.

Dymora wondered what this area will look like once the fire is out.

“It’s a slice of heaven, man. I go out and sit in my swing and I can see moose, and bobcats and cougars and bear and deer,” he said. “That’s what I worked my whole life for ... and to see it in danger.”

Now he’s wondering what else 2020 can throw into his life. He plans to spend the night in his SUV.

“I got a nice bag and a bottle of good scotch,” Dymora said.

Copyright 2020 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for September 21st

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

What's Trending, 9/21/20

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
Brittany and Thomas find a potential new profession, a parrot interrupts a soccer match, and over 250 "pay it forward" at a Dairy Queen.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - High school football COVID-19 updates

Updated: 19 minutes ago

National Politics

High court front-runner hailed by right, feared by left

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM and MICHAEL BIESECKER
Amy Coney Barrett, a devout Catholic, is hailed by religious conservatives and others on the right as an ideological heir to conservative icon Antonin Scalia, the late Supreme Court justice for whom she clerked.

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Ohio teen creates cookbook for cancer research

Updated: 21 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 11 - 92-year-old Clarksburg woman publishes her first poetry book

Updated: 25 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - WVDNR officials: at least 15 elk calves born in 2020

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - WVDNR officials: Bobwhite quail chicks born in Tomblin WMA

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Minnesota man becomes the "Settle for Biden Van Guy"

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Trump boat parade at Point Park

Updated: 30 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - WVU Parkersburg president and Collins PR owner "Pollocked"

Updated: 32 minutes ago