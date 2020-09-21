Advertisement

Senator Manchin: Senate should not vote on Supreme Court nominee before election

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, said he's not opposed to hearing Hunter Biden testify during President Trump's impeachment trial if Republicans can prove he's pertinent to the investigation. (Photo: U.S. Senate recording studio)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin says in a statement that he does not think that the senate should vote on a Supreme Court nominee before the upcoming presidential election.

A statement released today from Senator Manchin’s office says the following:

“For the sake of the integrity of our courts and legal system, I do not believe the U.S. Senate should vote on a U.S. Supreme Court nominee before the November 3rd election. For Mitch McConnell and my Republican colleagues to rush through this process after refusing to even meet with Judge Merrick Garland in 2016 is hypocrisy in its highest form. The U.S. Supreme Court is the highest court in the land and it is simply irresponsible to rush the adequate and proper vetting required of any new candidate for the bench. Pursuing an overtly partisan approach to confirming a Supreme Court Justice will only deepen the political tribalism we are witnessing across this country. I implore every Senator, regardless of party, to honor their responsibility to act in a manner that brings this country together rather than feed a cycle of endless political division.”

