Some early and election day voting locations will change

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - There will be at least one new remote site for early voting in the upcoming election in Wood County.

The Mineral Wells Volunteer Fire Department has told the county clerk’s office it does not want to be an early voting site in November.

The same is true with the Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department, although the office is hopeful it could still be a location.

The Grace Gospel Church, which has served as a precinct locaton on election day, has agreed to be an early voting site in Mineral Wells.

“Election day, we have only one precinct we cannot use, and that’s WVU-P, so we’re moving that into Kanawha School. That’s a couple of miles up the road, but we can set it up to where we’ll have four precincts total and have it segregated out.”

Early voting takes place at the Donald F. Black Annex and “satellite” locations-and locations in other West Virginia counties form October 21-31.

Meanwhile, the clerk’s office e-mailed more than 4,100 absentee ballots to registered voters last Friday, the first day it could do so.

It has been averaging 60 to 70 requests a day for mail-in ballots.

