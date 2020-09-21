Advertisement

Students participate in Pop Up Farmer’s Market

Madison Elementary School students participated in a Farmer&#39;s Market
Madison Elementary School students participated in a Farmer&#39;s Market(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

Students at Madison Elementary School got a chance to experience what it is like to shop at a farmer’s market.

WVU Extension Services put on the Pop Up Farmer’s Market, and gave students $4 each to “buy” some fresh fruits and vegetables, along with getting the chance to learn about the vitamins and other healthy ingredients in vegetables.

Members of the WVU Extension Services know it is a challenge to get young children to like vegetables, but they believe that getting them acclimated with fresh and local produce will make them want to try it.

“They may be getting the canned and frozen vegetables and fruits,” said Becky Marks, a health educator with WVU Extension Services. “We’d like for them to try the fresh produce, from our local farmers. Often, if they are not offered it, they’re not going to try it, but if they get the chance to buy it themselves, and get a recipe, or learn more things about it, they are more opt to try things.”

They gave students some recipes along with their produce so they could go home and make tasty meals for their families.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Parkersburg man sentenced to 7 years in prison

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
James Canty, 60, has long criminal past, federal authorities say

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Out of the Darkness Walk scheduled for this Saturday

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Todd Baucher honored with Spirit of Wood County Award

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Students shop at pop-up farmers market

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Some locations to change for early voting, election day

Updated: 27 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Diocese responds to former principal's allegations

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Governor: More West Virginians need to be tested

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Pleasants Co. school staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 34 minutes ago

News

Trick or treating during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
With Halloween a little over a month away, many parents in the Mid-Ohio Valley are wondering what is the protocol for trick or treaters.