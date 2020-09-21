Advertisement

Suicide prevention walk to be held in Parkersburg

Running shoes
Running shoes(WVLT)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, West Virginia will hold its Out of Darkness walk on Saturday, September 26 from 12:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. at City Park.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a number of adjustments made to help ensure the safety of participants.

Funds raised by the walk will go toward raising awareness of suicide prevention, educating the community, and supporting both those with lived experience and family members who have lost loved ones.

Those interested in registering can do so on the organization’s website. For additional information, those interested can call 304-482-3035.

