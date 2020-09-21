Advertisement

Todd Baucher presented ‘Spirit of Wood County’ award

Todd Baucher, left, receives the &#34;Spirit of Wood County&#34; award from Wood County Commissioner Blair Couch at Monday morning&#39;s commission meeting. Todd recently celebrated 40 years working at WTAP.
Todd Baucher, left, receives the &#34;Spirit of Wood County&#34; award from Wood County Commissioner Blair Couch at Monday morning&#39;s commission meeting. Todd recently celebrated 40 years working at WTAP.(WTAP)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission presented WTAP Reporter Todd Baucher with its “Spirit of Wood County” award at its meeting Monday morning.

Todd, who has covered the commission and other government agencies for many years, recently celebrated his 40th anniversary working at WTAP, and the award recognizes his long career in journalism and his contributions to the entire community.

Commission President Blair Couch said the award was created about 10 years ago to pay tribute to individuals whose lives have positively impacted the Mid-Ohio Valley.

It has been presented to numerous elected officials, doctor, lawyers and other community leaders.

“He has a breadth and depth of knowledge, and he has a historical knowledge," Couch said. "So he recalls times 10, 20 years ago when a commission or elected official did something. And sometimes that’s good, and sometimes that’s not so good. He has great sense of humor, and I think people miss that because he’s all business on the air.”

WTAP plans to air a half-hour program in the near future to recognize Todd’s long career at the station.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for September 21st

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

What's Trending, 9/21/20

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jack Selby
Brittany and Thomas find a potential new profession, a parrot interrupts a soccer match, and over 250 "pay it forward" at a Dairy Queen.

Safety

Pleasants County schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Pleasants County staff member tests positive for coronavirus

News

WTAP News @ 11 - 8-year-old girl dies after brush hog incident

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 11 - High school football COVID-19 updates

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Ohio teen creates cookbook for cancer research

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - 92-year-old Clarksburg woman publishes her first poetry book

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - WVDNR officials: at least 15 elk calves born in 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - WVDNR officials: Bobwhite quail chicks born in Tomblin WMA

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Minnesota man becomes the "Settle for Biden Van Guy"

Updated: 3 hours ago