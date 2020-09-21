Todd Baucher presented ‘Spirit of Wood County’ award

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission presented WTAP Reporter Todd Baucher with its “Spirit of Wood County” award at its meeting Monday morning.

Todd, who has covered the commission and other government agencies for many years, recently celebrated his 40th anniversary working at WTAP, and the award recognizes his long career in journalism and his contributions to the entire community.

Commission President Blair Couch said the award was created about 10 years ago to pay tribute to individuals whose lives have positively impacted the Mid-Ohio Valley.

It has been presented to numerous elected officials, doctor, lawyers and other community leaders.

“He has a breadth and depth of knowledge, and he has a historical knowledge," Couch said. "So he recalls times 10, 20 years ago when a commission or elected official did something. And sometimes that’s good, and sometimes that’s not so good. He has great sense of humor, and I think people miss that because he’s all business on the air.”

WTAP plans to air a half-hour program in the near future to recognize Todd’s long career at the station.

