Trick or treating during the pandemic

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - With Halloween a little over a month away, many parents in the Mid-Ohio Valley are wondering what is the protocol for trick or treaters.

Parents will be asked to make sure that trick or treaters begin their Halloween candy getting from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

If the parents do not feel comfortable letting their children go out for this then they can keep them home. For adults that don’t want to take part in giving out candy, they are told to turn the lights off to let people know that they don’t want any part.

Overall, the officials of the cities in the area want children to have a feeling of normalcy during all of this.

This is for little kids. And I think that as adults we have some responsibility to make sure that we’re doing a little thinking for them and make sure they’re safe and not spoil a two-and-a-half hour treat night, you know.

Officials also want to inform those giving out candy that if a candy wrapper isn’t secure then they shouldn’t give it out.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.