WVU dining hall closes due to COVID-19 exposure

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hatfields, WVU’s newest dining hall located at the Mountainlair, is temporarily closed Sunday due to COVID-19 exposure.

In a press release by WVU, University staff say they implemented safety protocols and initiated deep cleaning. The dining hall is expected to reopen at 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

University staff say they are working with the Monongalia County Health Department for contact tracing and investigations.

Another dining option on campus, Hugh Baby’s, is expected to reopen on Thursday after reported COVID-19 exposure on Monday.

