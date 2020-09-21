Advertisement

WVU-Parkersburg President and Collins PR owner pollocked

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A new weekly fundraiser at the Parkersburg Art Center involves splattering a person with paint.

They call it “pollocking," because the painted person leaves looking like a Jackson Pollock painting.

West Virginia University at Parkersburg President, Chris Gilmer and Collins PR owner, Lisa Collins were spattered on Sunday.

It was a good time for all, but the paint-splashed say the best part is yet to come.

“You know the most fun part for me hasn’t happened yet. The most fun part is that there’s going to be children and others in our community that are going to be able to enjoy the services of this great organization. And we know today we get a little bit toward making that happen,” said Gilmer.

As of today, the art center has raised over $8,000 through their pollocking program.

WVU-P President Gilmer says he will be incorporating more pollock-themed color schemes to his wardrobe after today.

