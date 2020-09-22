Boil advisory scheduled for Little Hocking

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - The Little Hocking Water Association will be performing routine maintenance on the water main along Dugan Road on September 23. The water will be turned off shortly after 8:00 A.M. and will remain off until work is complete. Customers affected are in Dunham Township along Dugan Road (township road 97), including customers along Oxbow Road from Dugan Road South to Carroll Wingrove Farm.

This boil advisory is only for Little Hocking customers along Dugan Rand south to the Carroll Wingrove Farm.

After the work is complete and water service is restored, it is recommended, as a precaution to safeguard public health, that all water used for drinking, preparation of food, or washing of dishes and cookware be boiled for a minimum of three minutes prior to use.

Boiling of water should continue until further notice.

Little Hocking water personnel will be collecting water samples. The results of the sample testing will determine when the boil advisory is to be lifted.

