Advertisement

Boil advisory scheduled for Little Hocking

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents living on Mercedes Avenue between E. 9th Street and E. 8th Street.
A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents living on Mercedes Avenue between E. 9th Street and E. 8th Street.(AP)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - The Little Hocking Water Association will be performing routine maintenance on the water main along Dugan Road on September 23. The water will be turned off shortly after 8:00 A.M. and will remain off until work is complete. Customers affected are in Dunham Township along Dugan Road (township road 97), including customers along Oxbow Road from Dugan Road South to Carroll Wingrove Farm.

This boil advisory is only for Little Hocking customers along Dugan Rand south to the Carroll Wingrove Farm.

After the work is complete and water service is restored, it is recommended, as a precaution to safeguard public health, that all water used for drinking, preparation of food, or washing of dishes and cookware be boiled for a minimum of three minutes prior to use.

Boiling of water should continue until further notice.

Little Hocking water personnel will be collecting water samples. The results of the sample testing will determine when the boil advisory is to be lifted.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Forecast for September 22nd

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

What's Trending, 9/22/20

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Jack Selby
A horse on a Chicago expressway, a blue moon on Halloween, and what's more important: Your phone or your dog?

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

WSCC launches partnership with W.Va. high school

Updated: 1 hours ago
Washington State Community College (WSCC) recently established a partnership with Tyler Consolidated High School (TCHS) in Sistersville, W.Va.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: 5 deaths reported Tuesday raise COVID-19 toll in West Virginia to 317

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dennis Bright and Zach Shrivers
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Trump holds two rallies in Ohio

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 11 - Local man sentenced to prison for drug trafficking, gun charges

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Williamstown vs. Buffalo canceled

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - PHS vs. Huntington to be televised

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Cougars #12 in Div. VII poll

Updated: 20 hours ago