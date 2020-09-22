Camden Clark Foundation’s Pink Cupcake Run goes virtual

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Each year, the Camden Clark Foundation holds a Pink Cupcake Run to raise awareness about breast cancer and the Pink Mammogram Fund. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be held virtually.

Instead of coming together for a single, large 5K race, participants will register online, plan their own running routes, and upload their results anytime between October 5 and 25.

Registration is $20, and participants will receive a Pink Cupcake medal and t-shirt, as well as vouchers for a cupcake from Lisa’s Sweet Shop and a Cheryl’s Cookie from Crown Floral.

In addition to raising funds, the event aims to raise awareness of the Camden Clark Foundation’s Pink Cupcake Fund, which provides free screening mammograms, diagnostics, biopsies, and genetic testing for area under-insured and uninsured residents.

Kim Couch, director of the Camden Clark Foundation, noted that many people have had to cancel mammogram appointments due to COVID-19, and she hopes the virtual run will remind them of the importance of scheduling new appointments.

“We know there are people who...had been dutiful and made their mammogram appointments, and it’s really important this year that we get them to reschedule,” Couch said. She added that the hospital is taking measures to protect patient safety during the pandemic.

Prizes will be given for the top runners, as well as additional categories including “cutest” costume, best pet costume, and earliest start, for example.

Couch said that registration has already been strong, and that she feels the virtual event has the potential to involve even more runners than would participate in a typical year.

“I hope people sign up from all over the country. I would love to see that participation...This race has turned out to be really fun, and perhaps engage more people than it would if it were just one day,” Couch said. “At the end of the day, it’s really to raise awareness and to have fun,” she added.

Those who would like to register can do so here.

