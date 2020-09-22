Advertisement

Expert: now may be the time to upgrade air circulation

(WEAU)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio- (WTAP) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says residents will need to think about air circulation, as we head indoors during the first fall and winter of the pandemic.

The governor, in his briefing Tuesday, spoke to an environmental engineer from The Ohio State University about how people can improve the circulation in both homes and businesses.

Mark Weir recommends consulting a heating and cooling expert about how to improve filtration and air flow to remove virus and other contaminants.

“If they’re a business, they have a great opportunity to control the air in their building," Weir said, "if they have the technology available to do that, and have very impactful benefit on limiting spread, by improving the air inside their buildings.”

DeWine also introduced a new dashboard of the Ohio corornavirus site, breaking down data according to population, age, county and ethnicity.

And he says the state will allow indoor visiting at nursing homes as cold weather approaches after stopping the practice at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. DeWine says he expects an announcement with more details within a week.

Ohio allowed outdoor visits in July as concerns grew about patients doing poorly without such family contact. The coronavirus has hit long-term care facilities hard, with residents accounting for six of every 10 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)

