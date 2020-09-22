Advertisement

Fearless Girl statue pays tribute to RBG in NYC

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Wall Street’s iconic Fearless Girl statue is wearing a lace collar to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, who died last week, was known for wearing a ruff while on the bench.

Like the statue, Ginsburg was also an icon in the fight for women’s rights in the United States.

One of her many achievements was launching the ACLU Women’s Rights Project.

Ginsburg was a New York native.

The Fearless Girl was installed in the city’s financial district in 2017 in honor of International Women’s Day.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

The GOP has the votes to confirm Trump's SCOTUS pick

Updated: moments ago
|
There's no nominee yet, but the GOP signaled it has the votes to confirm President Trump's SCOTUS pick.

News

Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating complicated identity theft case

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
Washington Co. Sheriff's Office investigating an identity theft case

News

Principal writes kids book

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Martin Elementary School principal, Tom Wheeler has penned a novel for young adults.

News

YMCA of Parkersburg grateful for state money to expand child care

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
YMCA grateful for state money for child care

Latest News

News

St. Marys police officers earn SWAT pins

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Two officers from the St. Marys Police Department were awarded pins for their recent certification as special weapons and tactics operations --- also known as SWAT.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports 12 COVID-19 deaths, 685 new cases on Tuesday

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright and Zach Shrivers
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

National

Covington caterer earns national business award

Updated: 43 minutes ago

National

US execution planned of killer who said witchcraft drove him

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
William Emmett LeCroy, 50, on Tuesday would be the sixth federal inmate executed by lethal injection this year at the U.S. prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

National

Meet Arkansas’ Small Business Person of the Year

Updated: 49 minutes ago

National

Sen. Roger Wicker reacts to the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 53 minutes ago