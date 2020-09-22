National Voter Registration Day: a reminder

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Since the Ohio Primary last April, more than 1,600 people have come to the Washington County Board of Elections to register to vote-or to update their registration.

And people are also coming to the Wood County Clerk’s office, to do the same.

In both states, those who haven’t voted in several years are usually dropped from the registration lists.

“If people out there haven’t voted, and think they still may not be registered, please contact our office," says Karen Pawloski, Deputy Director, Washington County Board of Elections. "Or you can also look up our voter registration on our website.”

The deadline to register differs in both states. In West Virginia, the last day is Tuesday, October 13. In Ohio, it’s even sooner: Monday, October 5, the day before ear;u voting begins.

Early voting begins Wednesday, October 21 in West Virginia, where technology also is prompting voters to check and renew their registration.

“Social media accounts are posting the links for everyone to use," according to Mark Rhodes, Wood County Clerk. "That’s getting people’s attention to change their registration, or to update their address.”

Another trend in West Virginia in recent years: voters changing their party affiliation-whether it’s election time or not.

