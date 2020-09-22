Obituary: Carolyn Marie Surface

Carolyn Marie Surface, 79, of Marietta, Ohio, died Monday, September 21, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 28, 1940 in Wellston, Ohio to Adrian “Red” and Hazel Stevens Phillips.

Carolyn graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1958 and then completed cosmetology school. She was a member of Tunnel United Methodist Church, where she was active in the Women’s Club. Carolyn enjoyed many activities, including bird watching, cooking and collecting dolls, owls and teddy bears. She was very charitable and giving person, giving her time and resources to many organizations and individuals.

She is survived by her children, Katrina Irey (Doug), Susan Morris (Randy), Heather Surface (Michael Limer) and Randy Surface (Sarah); five grandchildren, Erin Morris (Amanda), Megan Morris (Renee), Eric Morris, Luke Limer and Preston Surface; two great grandchildren, Ellie and Max; sister Jeanette Wildermuth; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Preston Surface, whom she married on October 9, 1960; two children, Carla and Darla Surface; and two sisters, Susan Will and Dianne Hawley.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Pastor Bill Dunfee officiating. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and for one hour prior to the services on Friday. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Donations may be directed in her memory to Tunnel United Methodist Church or Amedisys Hospice. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Carolyn’s family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.