Obituary: Glenda L. Johnson

Glenda L. Johnson, 49, of Parkersburg, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown.

She was born May 29, 1971, in Winston Salem, NC, a daughter of Glen Lewis of North Carolina and the late Margaret Roberts Lewis.

Glenda enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Johnson; her daughter, Ashley Johnson of Parkersburg; two step-sons, Anthony Johnson (Stephanie) of Vincent, OH and Troy Johnson of Parkersburg; three brothers, Dale Wagoner, Jasper Wagoner and Jeff Nichols all of North Carolina; one granddaughter, Faith Johnson of Vincent, OH; and a nephew, Jeffrey Wagoner (Kenya) of North Carolina.

Funeral services will be 1 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg with Pastor Ron Hendershot officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Belpre. Visitation will be from 11 am till time of services on Friday.

