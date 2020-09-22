Obituary: James F. Beck

James F. Beck, 80 of Vienna, WV, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born in Kyser, WV a son of Charles Albert Beck and Beulah Beck. Jim graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He began his professional career with DuPont in Belle, WV. He later went into sales of Industrial Instrumentation and retired from McJunkin Corporation.

He was a past member of Parkersburg Rotary Club, Paul Harris Fellow, and 69rs Investment Club. Jim was confirmed into the Lutheran church March 1956. He was a member of First Lutheran church and attended Emmanuel Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and assisted his wife teaching Sunday School.

After retiring, Jim volunteered with Habitat of Humanity and donated his time, talent, and sense of humor to renovate and built projects for many area nonprofits with the “Wood Peckers” group led by Jim Crews.

He is survived by his wife Ann W. Beck, two sons, Darrin F. Beck (Diana) of San Antonio Texas, John Beck (Mary Beth) of Twinsburg, Ohio; step daughter Andrea Layton (Rick) of Waynesburg, PA. and seven grandchildren: Stan and Samantha Beck, of Texas, Elaine, Claire and Matthew Beck of Twinsburg, Ohio. Daniel and Drew Layton of Waynesburg, PA. He is also survived by one brother Charles A. Beck of Rhode Island.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sally Hathaway.

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26 at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. CDC guidelines will be followed; social distancing and face masks are required.

Memorial contributions can be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1710 23rd Street Parkersburg, WV 26101, or Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, 1620 Park Ave. Parkersburg, WV 26102.

