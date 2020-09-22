Advertisement

Obituary: Mary Lou Reed (nee Taylor)

Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Mary Lou Reed (nee Taylor), 74, of Mt. Zion, WV, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born February 24, 1946, to Calvin W. and Beulah M. Taylor. Mary Lou retired after 30 years from the DHHR of West Virginia. She had a love for music, singing, dancing and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Bryan Keith Reed; loving companion, Ralph Campbell; sister, Helen M. (Gary) Sherrill of LaGrange, OH; brother, Raymond M. (Kim) Taylor of Grafton, OH; grandchildren, Brandon, James, Keith, Kayla; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; Ralph’s daughter Theresa Cain and her children, Amelia and Kaleb Cain. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beulah M. Taylor (Riffle); father, Calvin W. Taylor; sister, Tammy K. Smith (Taylor).

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV has been entrusted with the arrangements of  Mary Reed.  A memorial service will be held at a later date.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

