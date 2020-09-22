Obituary: Phyllis Jean (Johnson) Williams

Phyllis Jean (Johnson) Williams, 88, of Marietta, went home to the Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020.

She was born on November 17, 1931 in DeForest, Wisconsin, daughter of Palmer and Imelda (Welsh) Johnson. She was a graduate of DeForest High School.

She began working in 1968 for the B. F. Goodrich Company in Marietta which became RJF, Int’l., and retired after 33 years.

Phyllis was a long time active member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, where she served on church council and volunteered in many groups after her retirement.

She was very active in the Washington County Humane Society (now the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley) for many years, serving on the board of directors. Animals were always her love. She is survived by her beloved cat “Socks”, whom she always asked about.

She was a 50 year plus member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and was the last surviving member of the Marietta Chapter.

She learned to quilt after her retirement, having been taught by her daughter-in-law Nan. She quilted several beautiful pieces and spent many good times with her quilting friends.

She traveled to Ireland in 2008 on a 10 day trip with her daughter and loved every minute of the Island. Her great-great grandparents having emigrated from there, she was true Irish at heart.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son Jeff Williams.

She is survived by two children, son Tim (Nan) Williams and daughter Cindy Williams, of Marietta, two grandchildren, Stephanie Williams, of San Jose, California, Brad Williams of St. Joseph, Missouri, one great granddaughter, Julianna Williams, of Marietta. Brother, William (Joanne) Johnson of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and nephews David (Angie), Dan and Stephen.

Services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with The Rev. Steven M. Mahaffey officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Family will greet friends for two hours prior to the services on Friday. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

The family would like to thank the staff of Harmar Place for their loving care of Phyllis.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society of the Mid-Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta, OH, 45750 or St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 401 Scammel Street, Marietta, OH 45750, would be appreciated. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Williams family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.